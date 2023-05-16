Mitchell Reports US and Canada See First Quarter Increase in Repairable EV Claims Frequency

EVs have higher than average vehicle repair costs and cycle time.

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today reported that electric vehicle (EV) repairable claims frequency increased in Q1 2023 to 1.13% in the US and 2.41% in Canada. The data was featured in the company’s latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights publication, which provides up-to-date EV claims and market information to the auto insurance and repair industries.

“EV sales broke records in 2022 and the combination of high gas prices, government incentives and increased vehicle production helped drive consumer demand,” said Ryan Mandell, director of claims performance at Mitchell. “With more EVs