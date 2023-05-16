BASF Coatings Division Names Heads of Global Automotive OEM, Refinish and Surface Treatment Business Units

Effective August 1, the Coatings division of BASF will implement global units for its Automotive OEM Coatings Solutions and Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions businesses. With the new organizational setup, BASF better serves its global customers who increasingly ask for global support and services.

Patrick Zheng Yu Zhao will take charge of the new Global Automotive OEM Coatings Solutions business unit, based in Hong Kong. Prior to this role, he was Senior Vice President at Coatings Solutions Asia Pacific. Zhao started his career at BASF in 1999 within the Polyurethane business and held various positions across different