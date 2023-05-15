VinFast Selects Fixico for European EV Body Repair Network and Aftersales Infrastructure

VinFast, Vietnam’s first global manufacturer of battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs), has selected Fixico for its European body repair network and scalable EV aftersales service management platform. By partnering with Fixico, VinFast offers customers access to a network of 3,000+ body repair shops across Europe. Under the European collaboration agreement, the service will be initially available in France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Earlier in May, VinFast announced that I-CAR’s Gold Class shop level credentialing will