Nominations Open for TechForce’s 2023 Techs Rock Awards

Five professional transportation/mobility technicians to be recognized nationally for outstanding contributions as role models in their shops and communities.

TechForce Foundation’s 5th annual Techs Rock Awards season begins today. TechForce created these awards to honor professional technicians who are full of passion and grit, exhibit true excellence in their work and inspire the next generation of techs. The Techs Rock Awards will accept nominations through May 26, 2023.

More than $18,500 in prizes will be awarded: