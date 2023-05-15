CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ Awarded $5,000 to Northeast Trade Show Attendees

AASP/NJ Awarded $5,000 to Northeast Trade Show Attendees

By Leave a Comment

For the second year in a row, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) awarded $5,000 ($500 each) to 10 lucky attendees who were randomly selected throughout the weekend to win the funds toward a purchase at the association’s flagship event.

Northeast Tradeshow logoThe contest is a win-win for all involved including show-goers, exhibitors and AASP/NJ, which enjoys the opportunity to give back to the people who support NORTHEAST year after year.

This year’s show was a memorable experience for Danielle and Christopher Hade (Crystal Clear Collision; Port Chester, NY). Danielle was on the show floor when she got

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey