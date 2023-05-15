AASP/NJ Awarded $5,000 to Northeast Trade Show Attendees

For the second year in a row, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) awarded $5,000 ($500 each) to 10 lucky attendees who were randomly selected throughout the weekend to win the funds toward a purchase at the association’s flagship event.

The contest is a win-win for all involved including show-goers, exhibitors and AASP/NJ, which enjoys the opportunity to give back to the people who support NORTHEAST year after year.

This year’s show was a memorable experience for Danielle and Christopher Hade (Crystal Clear Collision; Port Chester, NY). Danielle was on the show floor when she got