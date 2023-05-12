Uni-Select Obtains Antitrust Clearance in U.S. and Canada for its Acquisition by LKQ

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) announced that the required waiting period has expired under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, in connection with the previously announced plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Québec Business Corporations Act involving Uni-Select, LKQ Corporation and 9485-4692 Québec Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation.

In addition, Uni-Select announced that the Canadian Competition Bureau has issued a no-action letter under the Competition Act (Canada) indicating that it does not intend to challenge the arrangement at this time.

In February, LKQ and Uni-Select announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for