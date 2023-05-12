IBIS Latin America Scheduled for July 13 in Mexico City

IBIS Worldwide announced the upcoming IBIS Latin America 2023 conference which will be held as part of INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico. Focused on the Latin American collision repair market, this unique one-day business conference will take place on July 13 at the Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City, Mexico.

IBIS Latin America 2023 will be the second in-person event for the IBIS LATAM region. Following the success of the inaugural IBISConnect event held during the Covid pandemic, IBIS Latin America 2022 brought together the best of the Latin American automotive collision repair community in person.

More information and registration for the event is available online.

Under the 2023 IBIS theme of “Sustainable Strategies for Success”, IBIS Latin America 2023 will provide attendees with valuable insights into the latest trends, best practices, and innovations in the Latin American collision repair market. IBIS Worldwide has a reputation for delivering high-level information that adds value to insurance companies, vehicle manufacturers, collision repair operators, and the associated supply chain. This conference promises to deliver the same level of insight and value.

The conference is being held in collaboration with INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico, the automotive trade fair in the Latin American region. IBIS Latin America 2023 will provide an opportunity for attendees to connect with industry professionals and engage in productive conversations that can help shape the future of the collision repair market in the region.

IBIS Worldwide CEO Jason Moseley said, “We are delighted to be returning to Mexico City for our 2023 event. After the success of 2022, partnering with INA PAACE Automechanika, we see a continued force multiplier of value in working together for the LATAM collision repair sector. With the support of our sponsoring industry partners and our unique IBIS Ambassador programme we expect to raise the bar again in thought provoking content.”