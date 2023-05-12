CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Pflugerville, Texas

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR UCF Collision Pflugerville, a more than 50,000 sq. ft. collision repair center located at 4674 Priem Lane Suite 206 in Pflugerville, Texas.

Sam Naimat, owner of CARSTAR UCF Collision Pflugerville, is an experienced business developer with a proven track record of establishing multiple Mercedes Benz dealerships across Florida.

“I joined CARSTAR for one reason and one reason only,” said Sam Naimat, owner of CARSTAR UCF Collision Pflugerville. “Everyone I have met has been absolutely stellar. To be a part of this network of high-performing stores and to have extremely knowledgeable resources just a phone