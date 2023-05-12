Axalta Launches Fully Automated Mixing Machine

System will be launched across Europe in June, followed by global rollout.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced the launch of Axalta Irus Mix, a fast and efficient fully automated and completely hands-free mixing machine for the automotive refinish industry. Axalta Irus Mix delivers highly accurate color and works with Axalta’s packaging to maximize profitability and provide sustainable benefits to help Refinish customers meet or exceed key business and sustainability goals.

The company introduced the new technology in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Axalta Irus Mix is being rolled out across Europe beginning in June 2023 and globally thereafter.

“At Axalta, innovation is central to our business,” said Troy Weaver, Senior Vice President, Global Refinish. “We constantly look for ways to help our customers to do business better, enabling them to work as efficiently as possible and to maximize their profitability. When we launched our digital end-to-end color management process, Axalta Irus, we knew what the future held for the industry. Today, we are delivering technology so customers can automate and mix color like never before.”

Axalta Irus Mix completes the simple three-step Axalta Irus digital color management process of: Scan – Find – Mix. The new technology enables customers to work more efficiently, profitably, and sustainably. As part of an exclusive partnership with SANTINT, a leading global equipment manufacturer, Axalta drove the concept, development, design, and construction of Axalta Irus Mix.

Axalta Irus Mix provides four key benefits: