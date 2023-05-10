Universal Technical Institute Reports Revenue of $163.8 Million in Fiscal Second Quarter

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) reported revenue was $163.8 million with UTI increasing 5.4% versus the prior year period with Concorde Career Colleges, that it acquired last year, contributing $56.3 million for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended March 31.

Net income was $3.5 million, adjusted net income of $6.3 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $19.2 million. Total new student starts were 4,626 with UTI increasing 4.4% versus the prior year period and 2,252 contributed by Concorde.

The Company’s current year results include Concorde for the four months ended March 31, 2023, reflecting