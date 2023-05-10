CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Focus Advisors Reports Private Equity More Committed to Collision Repair Than Ever

Focus Advisors Reports Private Equity More Committed to Collision Repair Than Ever

By Leave a Comment

According to a report released May 10 by David Roberts and Chris Lane of Focus Advisors Automotive M&A, private equity investment in the collision repair industry is more extensive than it has even been. Below is their latest report on the history, current state and future of private equity investment in collision repair consolidation:

Private Equity in Collision Repair: More Committed Than Ever

By David Roberts and Chris Lane
Focus Advisors Automotive M&A

Scale is paramount to performance in the consolidation of the $36 billion collision repair market.  Private equity provides the fuel that accelerates the consolidation. And private equity

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey