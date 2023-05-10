Focus Advisors Reports Private Equity More Committed to Collision Repair Than Ever

According to a report released May 10 by David Roberts and Chris Lane of Focus Advisors Automotive M&A, private equity investment in the collision repair industry is more extensive than it has even been. Below is their latest report on the history, current state and future of private equity investment in collision repair consolidation:

Private Equity in Collision Repair: More Committed Than Ever

By David Roberts and Chris Lane

Focus Advisors Automotive M&A

Scale is paramount to performance in the consolidation of the $36 billion collision repair market. Private equity provides the fuel that accelerates the consolidation. And private equity