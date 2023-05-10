CARSTAR Adds Two New Collision Repair Centers in New Jersey

CARSTAR announced the opening of two CARSTAR locations, CARSTAR Proline Auto Body of Pinebrook and CARSTAR Proline Body & Chassis, both located in New Jersey.

Todd Fontana, owner of CARSTAR Proline Auto Body of Pinebrook and CARSTAR Proline Body & Chassis, has decades of experience in the automotive repair industry and is the owner of both CARSTAR Proline Auto Body of Pinebrook and CARSTAR Proline Body & Chassis. Fontana has always had an interest in cars. His interest developed even further when he turned 18 and bought himself a 1969 Firebird for his birthday. This car quickly became both a