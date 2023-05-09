Celette Acquires Wedge Clamp Systems

CollisionWeek

Celette Inc. announced the acquisition of Wedge Clamp Systems Inc., a company based in Canada that specializes in floor systems for automotive, light trucks and bus collision repair.

Celette logoFor 70 years, Celette has been delivering productive and innovative body repair equipment to the automotive industry. Wedge Clamp Systems has delivered a variety of innovative products to the market that are in keeping with the Celette mission.

The partnership of products and engineering will allow the combined company to deliver and develop more solutions for the ever-changing collision repair industry.

