CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CCC and Verisk Form Strategic Partnership

CCC and Verisk Form Strategic Partnership

By Leave a Comment

Initial collaboration will work to prevent auto insurance fraud.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) and Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced today a strategic partnership that will leverage the two providers’ technologies to bring new innovations to P&C insurance claims. CCC provides a cloud platform for the P&C insurance economy and Verisk is a global data analytics and technology provider.

The first project announced through the partnership is the planned integration of anti-fraud analytics from Verisk’s claims fraud detection solution with CCC’s claims platform. This integration will help P&C insurers fight the rising threat of fraud in auto physical damage (APD)

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey