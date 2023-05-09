CCC and Verisk Form Strategic Partnership

Initial collaboration will work to prevent auto insurance fraud.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) and Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced today a strategic partnership that will leverage the two providers’ technologies to bring new innovations to P&C insurance claims. CCC provides a cloud platform for the P&C insurance economy and Verisk is a global data analytics and technology provider.

The first project announced through the partnership is the planned integration of anti-fraud analytics from Verisk’s claims fraud detection solution with CCC’s claims platform. This integration will help P&C insurers fight the rising threat of fraud in auto physical damage (APD)