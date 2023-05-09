AASP-MN Awards $20,000 in Scholarships to Automotive Service and Collision Repair Students

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced it has awarded twenty-two scholarships totaling $20,000 to help automotive service and collision repair students pay for tuition or tools during the 2023-24 school year. The scholarships are in the amounts of $500 – $1,500 and are made possible by the generous donation from the Minnesota State I-CAR Committee, as well as proceeds from AASP-MN’s Annual Race for Automotive Education fundraiser.

Thirty college and high school students from 10 schools submitted completed applications. Applications were reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and