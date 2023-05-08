GEICO Reports Collision Claim Severity 7-8% Higher in First Quarter Compared to Last Year

CollisionWeek

Collision frequency was down for the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway reported its first quarter earnings, including details about its GEICO subsidiary, the third largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S. on May 6.

 

The company reported claims frequencies in the first quarter of 2023 were lower for property damage (five to six percent range) and collision (six to seven percent range), while claims frequencies increased for bodily injury (four to five percent range) and personal injury (three to four percent range).

Average claims severities in the first quarter of 2023 were higher for property damage coverage (twenty-one to twenty-

