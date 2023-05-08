Gary Ferrera Named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) announced that Gary W. Ferrera has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 10. Ferrera will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Fitzpatrick and succeeds Tiffany Mason.

“Gary is a proven leader who brings deep experience leading financial teams, a strong track record in successfully driving growth strategies and M&A expertise,” said Fitzpatrick. “We are very pleased to welcome Gary to the Driven team and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to