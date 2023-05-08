CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Gary Ferrera Named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Driven Brands

Gary Ferrera Named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Driven Brands

By Leave a Comment

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) announced that Gary W. Ferrera has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 10. Ferrera will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Fitzpatrick and succeeds Tiffany Mason.

Gary W. Ferrera was named EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Driven Brands.

“Gary is a proven leader who brings deep experience leading financial teams, a strong track record in successfully driving growth strategies and M&A expertise,” said Fitzpatrick. “We are very pleased to welcome Gary to the Driven team and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey