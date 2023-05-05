Interview: Jason Verlen, CCC Intelligent Solutions Details Crash Course Trends

Verlen discusses the factors influencing collision repair and auto insurance claims.

In our video interview, Jason Verlen, CCC’s vice president, product marketing, details key macro and micro trends that are impacting vehicle owners, driving behaviors and ultimately the collision repair and auto insurance claims industries. To help understand the trends and how they are impacting collision repair facility operators and auto insurance companies, CCC produces its annual Crash Course report that provides key data on the evolving auto claims economy.

Our interview embedded below, examines how macro trends in the post-pandemic U.S. are driving changes in consumer behavior that is