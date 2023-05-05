Driven Brands Reports Revenue Up 20% in First Quarter

Paint, collision repair and glass segment same store sales were up 14%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) reported revenue of $562.5 million for the first quarter ended April 1, up 20 percent versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.5 billion, up 19 percent versus the prior year driven by 9 percent same-store sales growth and 7 percent net store growth.

Net Income decreased 14 percent versus the prior year to $29.7 million or $0.17 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income decreased 11 percent to $42.3 million or $0.25 per diluted share, while Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation