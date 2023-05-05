ASE Announces New EV Standards and an EV Testing and Certification Program

The National Institute for Automotive Service (ASE) announced the creation of Electric Vehicle Technician/Shop Personnel Electrical Safety Standards. The purpose of the standards is to provide guidance, document, and establish electrical safety requirements, standards, procedures, and safe work practices relating to the development of an electrically safe working area for service professionals in North America working on or around electrified vehicles (xEVs).

The intent of these standards is to minimize exposure to these hazards and their associated impacts. These standards were developed in conjunction with vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket personnel and other electric industry subject matter experts.

“Technicians and service personnel