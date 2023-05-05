Allstate Reports Loss in First Quarter

Auto insurance written premiums increased over 10%.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) total revenue of $13.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023 increased 11.8% compared to the prior year quarter driven by a 10.8% increase in Property-Liability earned premium and net gains on investments and derivatives in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss in 2022.

The company reported a net loss of $346 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to income of $634 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by an underwriting loss primarily due to higher catastrophe losses.