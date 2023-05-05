AirPro Webinar Features IIHS Research on Consumer Experiences with Crash Avoidance Repairs

CollisionWeek

AirPro Diagnostics will host a webinar at 2 p.m. (EDT) May 17 featuring David Zuby, Executive Vice President and Chief Research Officer for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), who will examine consumer experiences with crash avoidance feature repairs.

AirPro Diagnostics logoIn February, IIHS released the results of research showing seven out of ten consumers reported issues with common crash avoidance features following repair work.

Registration for AirPro’s inaugural TechTalk360 webinar is available online.

According to the IIHS study, post-repair problems with the technology were substantially more common among people who had features repaired because of crash damage or in connection

