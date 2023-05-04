US Light Vehicle Market Heats Up in April with Robust Result Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Sales up over 10% in April even with one fewer selling day compared to last year.
US Light Vehicle sales totaled 1.36 million units in April, according to LMC Automotive, a GlobalData Company. This translates to a year-over year (YoY) gain of 10.2%, a result made all the more impressive by the fact that April 2023 had one fewer selling day than April 2022. With March 2023 having seen the highest sales volumes of any month since May 2021, that mark appears to have been immediately surpassed by April’s performance, albeit by a margin of only 2k units.
According to
