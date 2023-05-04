Mitchell Announces Data Licensing Agreement with Rivian

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced that it is the first collision industry information provider to sign a data licensing agreement with electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian. This will allow auto insurers and collision repairers using Mitchell Cloud Estimating and Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax to write damage appraisals and access repair procedures for the OEM’s full line-up of passenger and commercial vehicles: the R1T, R1S and Electric Delivery Van (EDV).

Rivian, which delivered its first electric vehicles in 2021, has