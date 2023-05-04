EV Manufacturer VinFast Selects I-CAR for U.S. Collision Repair Network Training

VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, announced that I-CAR’s Gold Class shop level credentialing will be a requirement for its U.S. repair network. VinFast joins 37 other OEMs and Insurers who also require Gold Class status for their network repair facilities.

Gold Class recognition, and the underlying technical training required to achieve such, including Platinum recognition of key technicians across the business will enhance the repair capabilities of the VinFast Certified Collision Network (VCCN), helping these shops perform complete, safe & quality repairs for VinFast vehicle owners.

I-CAR will provide technical education including welding certifications for VCCN technicians through