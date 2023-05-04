CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AIA Canada Announces 2023 Board of Directors and Executive Committee

AIA Canada Announces 2023 Board of Directors and Executive Committee

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) announced the election of four new directors to the 2023-2024 AIA Canada Board of Directors, along with further changes to its Board during the 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 3. The event was held online as part of ongoing efforts by the Association to remove barriers to participation by members from across the country.

The newly elected members of the Board are:

  • Jasna Smiljcic, Senior Director and Country Leader, Gates- Smiljcic has over 20 years’ experience in the auto care industry. In 2019, she joined Gates as the industrial
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey