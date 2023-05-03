Florida Legislature Approves Auto Glass Bill

Legislation to prohibit repair incentives, assignment of benefits and steering sent to Governor.

The Florida House of Representatives yesterday voted 103-16 to send auto glass legislation that prohibits repair facilities from offering incentives to customers on insurance claims or the assignment of benefits to a glass claim to Governor Ron Desantis. Florida Senate Bill 1002 (SB 1002), amends Section 559.920 of the Florida Statutes to prohibit motor vehicle repair facilities or their employees from providing incentives to customers with glass claims.

The bill prohibits insurers from steering claimants to specific repair facilities. For policyholders, insurers must provide “actuarial sound” discounts