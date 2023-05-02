CollisionWeek

Washington State Insurance Commissioner Kreidler Will Not Seek Re-Election

Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler sent an email to agency staff May 1 confirming that he will not seek re-election. Kreidler was first elected as the insurance commissioner in 2000. He was re-elected to his sixth term as one of the country’s 11 elected insurance commissioners in 2020.

“Serving alongside you as Insurance Commissioner for Washington state has been, and continues to be, the greatest honor of my life,” said Kreidler. “I’ve always said it was the best job I’ve ever had, and I still feel that

