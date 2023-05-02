Ford Motor Company Fund and Enterprise Holdings Foundation Expand Collision Engineering Program

Parkland College in Illinois is seventh U.S. school to offer program.

The Enterprise Holdings Foundation and Ford Motor Company Fund have announced that the Parkland College Automotive Collision Repair Program in Champaign, Ill., has been selected as the seventh school to offer the Collision Engineering Program (CEP). The program expansion is made possible through the cross-industry partnership that was announced in January.

More than 110,000 new collision technicians are needed between 2022 and 2026, according to the TechForce Foundation, a national nonprofit.

The CEP is a two-year apprenticeship model, founded by the Enterprise Holdings Foundation and Ranken Technical College in