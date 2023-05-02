Auto Care Association Forms Sustainability Committee

The Auto Care Association announced the formation of a new advisory committee that focuses on environmental sustainability in the auto care industry. The new Sustainability Committee aims to increase awareness of the importance of sustainability, create a long-term strategy to initiate evolution in our industry’s practices and highlight businesses that implement those practices.
In its initial phase, the Sustainability Committee will focus on four strategic areas:
- an industry education campaign encouraging sustainable environmental efforts and promotion of the automotive aftermarket as a sustainable industry;
- the evaluation and influence of legislative policies that benefit both the environment and the industry;
- providing
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.