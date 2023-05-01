CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / More U.S. New-Vehicle Shoppers Dig in Their Heels on Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

More U.S. New-Vehicle Shoppers Dig in Their Heels on Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

By Leave a Comment

According to the latest research from J.D. Power, while more consumers are considering an electric vehicle (EV) for their next new vehicle, a growing number of consumers say they are very unlikely to consider an EV purchase for their next vehicle purchase.

Key Findings of the study include:

  • EV Holdouts Become More Resolute: Despite recent growth in electric vehicle (EV) market share, the percentage of U.S. consumers who say they are “very unlikely” to consider an EV for their next vehicle purchase has been growing steadily for the past three months, reaching 21% in March.
  • Charging Infrastructure and Purchase Price
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey