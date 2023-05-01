U.S. Length of Rental Up Half Day in Q1 Compared to 2022

Length of Rental (LOR) in Q1 2023 was 18.7 days, an increase of one-half day from Q1 2022, according to the latest data from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Alaska had the highest LOR at 22.7 days, followed by Colorado and Louisiana – both at 21.6. Oklahoma and Oregon were next highest at 21.4 days. Four additional states (West Virginia, Montana, Georgia and Rhode Island) had LOR of 21 days or greater.

Hawaii had the lowest at 14.0 days, with North Dakota (14.6), Washington DC (14.7) Iowa (15.3) and Nebraska (15.8) next-lowest.

The highest year-over-year increases were seen with Montana (21.1) recording a