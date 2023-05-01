Consumer Sentiment Up Slightly in April

Consumer opinions are below year ago levels, but up from all-time low in June 2022. Concerns over gas prices starting to increase again.

Consumer sentiment was essentially unchanged in April, edging up less than two index points from March, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The chart above shows the Consumer Sentiment Index for the past 50 years. The gray vertical bars indicate periods when the U.S. economy was in a recession.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 63.5 in the April 2023 survey, up from 62.0 in March and below last April’s 65.2. The Current Index