AIA Canada Announces Young Leader and Distinguished Service Award Winners

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) announced the recipients of the 2023 AIA Canada Distinguished Service Award and the Young Professionals in the Aftermarket (YPA) Young Leader of the Year Award. The award presentations took place during the AIA Canada National Conference held on April 25-26, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Brad Cochrane of NAPA Auto Parts is this year’s recipient of the YPA Young Leader of the Year Award. Brad Shaddick of Tenneco/DRiV received the AIA Canada Distinguished Service Award.

Young Professionals