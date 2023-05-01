AASP/NJ Northeast Trade Show Panel Examined How to Overcome Shops’ Everyday Challenges

As a business owner or manager, the everyday challenges can sometimes seem insurmountable, but even the toughest dragons can be slain with a little preparation.

A highlight of AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show was the panel discussion on “Slaying the Dragon: Manageable Actions for Shop Success” which featured AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant, AASP/NJ Board member Ken Miller (821 Collision; North Haledon), Robert McDorman (Auto Claim Specialists), Ron Reichen (Precision Body & Paint Inc.) and Lucky Papageorg (AASP/MA), moderated by veteran journalist Joel Gausten.

The first dragon they tackled was the insurance industry as Gausten asked for insights from