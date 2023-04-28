Third Quarter 2022 Collision Repair Average Weekly Wages Up Nearly 15% Compared to 2021

Employment was also up and exceeded pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

An analysis of U.S. auto body repair facilities, employment and wages by state shows that collision repair employment continued to improve in the third quarter of 2022 and exceeded 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic. Average weekly wages were up significantly in the third quarter after increasing in 2021 and the decrease the third quarter of 2020 versus 2019 before the pandemic.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics illustrates the dramatic impact of the pandemic on collision repair employment and the total wages paid to employees.

In