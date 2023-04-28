CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / MOTOR Announces Update to Refinish Time Guidance for Blending Adjacent Panels

MOTOR Announces Update to Refinish Time Guidance for Blending Adjacent Panels

By Leave a Comment

MOTOR Information Systems (MOTOR), a Hearst company, announced today it will make a change to the Estimated Worktime Development Methodology for color blend of adjacent panels within the MOTOR Guide to Estimating (GTE). The change is designed to account for variations in modern vehicle paint refinishing and will be made in October 2023 as part of the company’s standard GTE update schedule.

“Throughout the first quarter of 2023, MOTOR reviewed information from multiple sources and has concluded that the current formula reflects an estimate for one particular scenario but does not necessarily reflect the many variations encountered with modern vehicle

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey