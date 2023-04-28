CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Michael Wise Nominated to Be Next Director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance

Michael Wise Nominated to Be Next Director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance

By Leave a Comment

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster nominated Michael Wise to be the next director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance (DOI). Wise has worked at DOI since 2009 and currently serves as the agency’s acting director following the April 2022 retirement of former Director Ray Farmer. Prior to being acting director, Wise served as the agency’s Deputy Director of Actuarial and Market Services.

Michael Wise was nominated to be the next director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance (DOI). The appointment is subject to confirmation by the South Carolina Senate.

“Mr. Wise’s leadership during his time as acting director

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey