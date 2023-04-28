Michael Wise Nominated to Be Next Director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster nominated Michael Wise to be the next director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance (DOI). Wise has worked at DOI since 2009 and currently serves as the agency’s acting director following the April 2022 retirement of former Director Ray Farmer. Prior to being acting director, Wise served as the agency’s Deputy Director of Actuarial and Market Services.
“Mr. Wise’s leadership during his time as acting director
