ASE Education Foundation Announces Instructor Training Conference Course Topics

The ASE Education Foundation announced speakers and topics that will be featured at its July 17- ASE Instructor Training Conference 20 in Concord, N.C. Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the training event will be attended by high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

“Each year, some of the industry’s best share their knowledge and experience at the ASE Instructor Training Conference, and this year will be no different,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “This year’s speakers will address a variety of relevant technical subjects and teaching techniques to help

Comments

  1. Hello,

    Thanks for the notice about the ASE Instructor Training Conference. Unfortunately, at this time there are no collision repair topics in the course topics or featured speakers. Why not?

    Gene Lopez
    Seidner’s Collision Centers
    Director of Development and Training
    (626) 484-1408
    Gene@seidnerscc.com

