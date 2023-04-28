ASE Education Foundation Announces Instructor Training Conference Course Topics

The ASE Education Foundation announced speakers and topics that will be featured at its July 17- ASE Instructor Training Conference 20 in Concord, N.C. Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the training event will be attended by high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.
“Each year, some of the industry’s best share their knowledge and experience at the ASE Instructor Training Conference, and this year will be no different,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “This year’s speakers will address a variety of relevant technical subjects and teaching techniques to help
Comments
Gene81801900 says
Hello,
Thanks for the notice about the ASE Instructor Training Conference. Unfortunately, at this time there are no collision repair topics in the course topics or featured speakers. Why not?
Gene Lopez
Seidner’s Collision Centers
Director of Development and Training
(626) 484-1408
Gene@seidnerscc.com
CollisionWeek Editor says
Gene, According to the event website they have training sessions planned everyday, details aren’t finalized yet. The website states: “Training Sessions
Multiple training classes throughout the day with Auto, Truck and Collision Repair tracks. Stay tuned for more details.”
See https://www.eventsquid.com/scheduleGrid.cfm?event_id=19408