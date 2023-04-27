Uni-Select Shareholders Approve Acquisition by LKQ

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS), the parent of FinishMaster, announced that its shareholders have approved the previously announced plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Québec Business Corporations Act involving Uni-Select, LKQ Corporation and 9485-4692 Québec Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation.

In February, LKQ and Uni-Select announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for LKQ to acquire all of Uni-Select’s issued and outstanding shares for CA$48.00 ($35.41) per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately CA$2.8 billion ($2.1 billion).

At the special meeting of shareholders of Uni-Select held earlier today, the arrangement resolution was