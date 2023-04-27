May 18 CIECA Webinar Examines Future of Automotive Technologies

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next webinar is scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at 2 p.m. (EDT) entitled The Future of Automotive Technologies. The one-hour webinar will feature Chris Chesney, Vice President of Training & Organizational Development for Repairify.

Registration for the May 18 CIECA webinar is available online.

During the live broadcast, Chesney will discuss where the industry is in relation to the goals of the government,