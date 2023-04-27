LKQ Corporation Reports Revenue of $3.3 Billion in First Quarter

Parts and services organic revenue growth was 7.9%.

The LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today reported revenue was $3.3 billion in the first quarter of both 2023, even with the first quarter of 2022. For the first quarter of 2023, parts and services organic revenue increased 7.9%, 7.1% on a per day basis, while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures decreased revenue by 3.3% and foreign exchange rates decreased revenue by 3.0%. The total parts and services revenue increase was 1.5%.

Other revenue fell 19.2% in the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to weaker commodity prices relative to the same