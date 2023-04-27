IAA Continues to Invest in North American Footprint

IAA Holdings, LLC (IAA), a Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated company (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA), announced that it has made strategic real estate investments in New York, Indiana, Connecticut and Delaware.

The IAA Staten Island (NY) and IAA Fort Wayne (IN) branches have opened to accommodate growing demand in these busy markets. IAA also has bought out the leases at two existing branches in Connecticut and Delaware to secure its presence at prime locations in those states. The company’s dynamic approach to real estate investing helps to ensure that IAA branches are optimally located for the convenience of its customers.

“As demand for