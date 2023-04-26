U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Projected Up in April Over Last Year

According to S&P Global Mobility, new light vehicle sales in April are expected to maintain the pace of the preceding months but uncertainty remains for the rest of the year.

S&P Global Mobility estimates new light vehicle sales volume in April 2023 to reach 1.29 million units, up approximately 4% from April 2022 and representing the ninth consecutive month in which volume has improved from the year-ago level. This volume would translate to an estimated sales pace of 15.2 million units SAAR (seasonally adjusted annual rate), in line with the first quarter 2023 average of 15.3 million units.

“Auto sales