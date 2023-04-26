U.S. Federal Right to Repair Legislation Gains 8 New Co-Sponsors

The CAR Coalition, MEMA Aftermarket, Auto Care Association and SEMA are applauding a new group of bipartisan co-sponsors of the REPAIR Act (H.R. 906) that was reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in February.

In addition to original sponsor Representative Neal Dunn (R-FL), and co-sponsors Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), Warren Davidson (R-OH), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), eight additional members have signed on in support of the REPAIR Act including:

Zoe Lofgren (D-CA),

Glenn Thompson (R-PA),

Brittany Pettersen (D-CO),

Tim Walberg (R-MI),

Ro Khanna (D-CA),

Carlos Gimenez (R-FL),

Ann Kuster (D-NH), and

Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

The associations had