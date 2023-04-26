CollisionWeek

U.S. Federal Right to Repair Legislation Gains 8 New Co-Sponsors

The CAR Coalition, MEMA Aftermarket, Auto Care Association and SEMA are applauding a new group of bipartisan co-sponsors of the REPAIR Act (H.R. 906) that was reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in February.

In addition to original sponsor Representative Neal Dunn (R-FL), and co-sponsors Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), Warren Davidson (R-OH), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), eight additional members have signed on in support of the REPAIR Act including:

  • Zoe Lofgren (D-CA),
  • Glenn Thompson (R-PA),
  • Brittany Pettersen (D-CO),
  • Tim Walberg (R-MI),
  • Ro Khanna (D-CA),
  • Carlos Gimenez (R-FL),
  • Ann Kuster (D-NH), and
  • Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

The associations had

