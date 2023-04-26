CollisionWeek

Car ADAS Solutions Adds Three Licensees in California

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of three new licensees in California including Accelerated ADAS in Riverside, owned by Jim Period, APEX Calibrations in Fresno, owned by Tony Morgan, and Quantum ADAS Calibrations LLC in San Diego, owned by Preston Eherenfeldt.

CARADAS logo“We are excited to begin our California calibration center build-out with the Car ADAS model,” said Greg Peeters, founder and CEO of CAR ADAS. “These are forward-thinking industry leaders understanding the importance of delivering precisely calibrated advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to ensure a proper repair.”

Jim, Tammy & Stephanie Perod opened Accelerated ADAS January 1, 2023. With over 65

