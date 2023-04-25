White Paper Examines Impact of OEM Collision Repair Part Design Patents on Consumers, Industry and Environment

Some patented crash parts cost more than twice comparable, non-patented parts due to OEM “Backdoor Monopoly” according to the paper.

A new white paper examines how automotive OEM design patents impact consumers, local economies, and the environment. Blaire O’Neal, PhD, a researcher and consultant who specializes in issues around social justice and technology, released the white paper titled, Gaming the System, a Backdoor Monopoly: How OEM Practices in the Automotive Industry Impact Consumers, Local Economies, and the Environment.

The white paper says automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly using design patents on collision parts like steel bumpers to