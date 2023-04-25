Refinish Distributors Alliance Met for Spring IMPACT Performance Conference in Nashville

RDA Members, manufacturer partners, and guests gathered for the 2023 RDA IMPACT Spring Performance Conference at The Music City Center in downtown Nashville, Tenn. on April 17-19. This was the first meeting since the passing of Executive Director, Robert McKenzie in late February. Every RDA member was in attendance and the meeting was a celebration of Robert’s accomplishments. RDA is grateful for Robert’s leadership of the organization, and he will be missed.

The first night included a private tour, reception, and dinner at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Tuesday night RDA had a Supporting Partner Appreciation Reception and Dinner