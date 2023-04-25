CollisionWeek

Motor Information Systems Celebrates 120th Anniversary

This year marks a milestone for MOTOR Information Systems as it celebrates 120 years of business in the automotive industry. The MOTOR brand was established by William Randolph Hearst as a newsletter titled, The MOTOR, which detailed automotive news from Europe and the United States. After only a few months of publication, its popularity sparked the change into a full-fledged monthly magazine.

In 1924, MOTOR Magazine became known as “The Automotive Business Paper,” which focused on all aspects of the auto industry. MOTOR expanded its business as the years went by and released its first Factory Shop Manual in 1937.

