Federal Legislation Re-Introduced to Provide Free Public Transportation

Massachusetts Senator Edward J. Markey, a member of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, and Representative Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) announced the reintroduction of the Freedom to Move Act, legislation to support state and local efforts to establish public transportation as a public good through fare-free services.

According to the supporters, the legislation would support states and localities in enacting fare-free rides, strengthening transportation safety and quality, and closing the transit equity gap.

“Our country’s public transit system must be made accessible and affordable so that everyone can get to work, school, the grocery store, and other critical services in their day-to-day lives,” said Senator Markey. “When we support state and local efforts to embed economic and climate justice into our transit system with fare-free service, we ensure that the transit needs of low-income workers and families, people of color, seniors, and people with disabilities are met. I am proud to work with Congresswoman Pressley to fight for a transit system that is safe, reliable, and free – all while addressing climate change.”

“Public transportation is meant to provide folks with the mobility and freedom to access critical services, but as the past few years have shown us, far too many people in the Massachusetts 7th and across the country lack the safe, reliable, and affordable transit service that they deserve,” said Representative Pressley. “We have made real strides in making the case for public transit as a public good but our work is far from over. At every level of government we must finally make the robust investments necessary to restore riders’ confidence in the T and promote public transit nationwide as the public good that it is. Our bill would build on the success of fare-free pilot programs in the Commonwealth by providing safe, high-quality, and fare-free rides for all, and ensuring that everyone can access jobs, goods, and essential services like education and health care–all while reducing traffic congestion and emissions. I’m grateful to Senator Markey, Mayor Wu, and our transit justice advocates for their partnership.”

“It is an all hands on deck moment to support public transportation in Massachusetts, and in Boston in particular,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We know that making the system more accessible to all actually improves its performance and reliability. We know that this works because we have been measuring every bit of it in Boston through these three bus routes that have been fare-free for over a year. This legislation is critical to making sure that our entire system is one that is a vehicle and platform to connect people to their dreams as opposed to a barrier. I’m grateful to our federal delegation for this legislation and stepping up once again to ensure we are rejecting false choices.”